Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings per share of $2.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after buying an additional 473,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

