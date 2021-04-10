Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.10.

DAL opened at $49.27 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after acquiring an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

