Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,939.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50.

On Thursday, February 11th, Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,019,583.45.

On Friday, January 15th, Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

