John Francis Kelly Sells 321 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $14,778.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 357 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $17,575.11.

On Tuesday, January 12th, John Francis Kelly sold 250 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $13,417.50.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -255.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $27,155,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

