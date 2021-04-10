Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells 6,249 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

