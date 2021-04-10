Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells 6,249 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $210.66.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
