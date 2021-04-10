$4.39 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.56. Cigna reported earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Cigna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $246.10 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.12 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

