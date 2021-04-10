Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARDS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). As a group, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

