Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARDS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.
NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
