DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.55% of TPI Composites worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

