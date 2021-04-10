DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Trex worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $97.95 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

