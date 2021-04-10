Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $794,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFEB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 815,570 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 106,694 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $3,044,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000.

PFEB opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

