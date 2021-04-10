14,146 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95.

