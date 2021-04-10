27,495 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,527 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

