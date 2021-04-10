Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 600 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

