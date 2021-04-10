Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

PKX opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities research analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

