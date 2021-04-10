Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.