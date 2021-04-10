Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 480 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

