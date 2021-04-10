Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMX opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $81.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

