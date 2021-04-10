Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.