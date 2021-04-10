Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $226,000 in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of Citizens & Northern as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $373.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

