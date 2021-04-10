DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after buying an additional 598,760 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after buying an additional 1,390,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VALE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.51.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.22 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

