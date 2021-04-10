Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Nordex has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

