DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

WY opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

