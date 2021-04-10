DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Beyond Meat worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock worth $5,892,947. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

