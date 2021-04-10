Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $17,600.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

