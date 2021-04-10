Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCSHF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

