Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $1.28 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of UPW opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

