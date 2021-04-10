61,073 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

