Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $537.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

