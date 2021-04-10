Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXP opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

