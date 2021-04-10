Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives $29.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

