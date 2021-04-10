Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Waters worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $307.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

