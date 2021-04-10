Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AGCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $148.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

