Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Resideo Technologies worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,855,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 548,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REZI. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.06 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

