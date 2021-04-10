Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,675 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in The AES by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $27.72 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

