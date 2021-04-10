Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,621 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 224,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.