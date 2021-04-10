Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,571 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RFG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $225.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.46 and a fifty-two week high of $234.48.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.