Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $988,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.