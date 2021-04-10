Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.