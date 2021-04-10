Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.29 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

