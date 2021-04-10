Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $830,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,230,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 32,873 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $264.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $264.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

