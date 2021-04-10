Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 18,635 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.39% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $78.28 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

