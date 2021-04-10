Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,459 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,626,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.