Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,310,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.