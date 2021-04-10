Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,195 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after acquiring an additional 112,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

