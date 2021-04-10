Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

