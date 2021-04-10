Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $23,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.