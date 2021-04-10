Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,729 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

