RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of RH worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $613.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

