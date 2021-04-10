BZEdge Market Capitalization Achieves $906,795.46 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $906,795.46 and $2.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00069165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00300807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.00752150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,484.99 or 0.99713236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.00722177 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

