Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.